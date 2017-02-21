Convict succeeds in appeal to sentence

Update: 8:25PM A MAN who was convicted in September last year for burglary and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Nadi Magistrates court was handed a suspended sentence by the High court in Lautoka yesterday.
This after Apisai Toga had appealed his sentence to the High
Court.
The grounds of appeal for the 25-year-old were that the
sentence was harsh and excessive, the magistrate took irrelevant matters into
consideration and as a first offender the sentence should have been suspended.
In his judgment Justice Paul Madigan said that being
25-years-old with no previous record should make a judicial officer seriously
consider a non-custodial sentence.
He then exercised the court�s power to review the sentence
afresh affirming the conviction but imposing a new sentence of 10 months
suspended for years.