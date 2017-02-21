Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Convict succeeds in appeal to sentence

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Update: 8:25PM A MAN who was convicted in September last year for burglary and sentenced to 12 months imprisonment by the Nadi Magistrates court was handed a suspended sentence by the High court in Lautoka yesterday.

This after Apisai Toga had appealed his sentence to the High Court.

The grounds of appeal for the 25-year-old were that the sentence was harsh and excessive, the magistrate took irrelevant matters into consideration and as a first offender the sentence should have been suspended.

In his judgment Justice Paul Madigan said that being 25-years-old with no previous record should make a judicial officer seriously consider a non-custodial sentence.

He then exercised the court�s power to review the sentence afresh affirming the conviction but imposing a new sentence of 10 months suspended for years.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)