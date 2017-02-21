Serua village encouraged to register for free medicine

Update: 8:24PM NAKOROVOU villagers in the Serua province have been encouraged to register for the Government�s Free Medicine Program to take advantage of the assistance provided to them.
Minister for Health and Medical Services, Rosy Akbar during
an official visit to the village last week encouraged the community to apply
for the program.
�Anybody with an income below $20,000 qualifies for the free
medicine program which has a listed item of 142 medicines,� Ms Akbar said.
�You have to register with us to be able to access the
assistance, however, if you are already on the social welfare assistance namely
the poverty benefit scheme program, the care and protection allowance or the
social pension scheme, then recipients do not need to register again as they by
default fall into the category of earning less than $20,000 per annum,� she
said.
�The Ministry is encouraging more people to register for the
program to be able to access it. The
Ministry will provide you with the registration forms and with the free
medicine list to progress from thereon.�