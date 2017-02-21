Government delegation visit seasonal workers in NZ

/ Front page / News

Update: 8:22PM THE Ministry of Employment is in New Zealand to visit Fijians on the seasonal workers scheme.

According to a government statement, the delegation led Minister Jone Usamate is also there to negotiate for the increase in Fijian workers in the scheme.

The statement quotes Mr Usamate as saying the RSE Work Scheme began recruiting from Fiji in 2015 with only 31 workers and since then has increased their numbers.

The delegation visited EastPack an employer in New Zealand and met with RSE Manager, Bonnie Keeping and General Manager, Heather Burton yesterday.

EastPack is a joint cooperative by local farmers at seven (7) sites and is responsible for the packing and cool storages of fruits at very competitive prices ready for the export market.

Fiji�s relationship with EastPack began in 2015, with the engagement of 12 Seasonal Workers followed by 24 in 2016.

�Currently my ministry is conducting life skills training, pre-departure orientation and visa preparation for 32 more workers for placement in March 2017,� Minister Usamate said.