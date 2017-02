/ Front page / News

Update: 8:16PM THE Fiji Amateur Boxing Association is to have a four-day referees and judges workshop at FASANOC starting from tomorrow.

Association president Manasa Baravilala said the workshop will upskill the locals which will benefit the sport in the long run.

The workshop will be conducted by level three International Boxing Association instructor Seru Whippy.

Meanwhile, 20 participants have been confirmed.