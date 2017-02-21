Forestry staff learn climate change concepts

/ Front page / News

Update: 7:41PM A TRAINING event for forestry officers beginning tomorrow will help the Department of Forestry?s central/eastern division staff to raise awareness about REDD+ at community level.

REDD is a climate change mitigation tool used in developing countries which works to reduce carbon emissions by improving forest management.

According to a statement from Ministry of Forest's REDD+ unit, the two day workshop will equip officers to take the units messages to Serua, Rewa, Tailevu, Naitasiri and the maritime provinces - Lau, Kadavu and Lomaiviti.

"The officers will also be updated about the activities of the Fiji National REDD+ Programme and the recent international instruments relating to REDD+," the ministry said.

Focused on the theme "Understanding REDD+ and the Fiji National REDD+ Programme", the workshop begins will be held from February 22-23 at Nausori Forestry Office.

Apart from raising internal awareness of REDD+, the workshop hopes to help officers understand how to relate the concepts of REDD+ into their existing work.

The main objective is to help forestry staff improve their understanding of climate change and its casues as well as the concepts of adaptation and mitigation.

"The officers will be expected to know the role of forests in Climate Change mitigation and adaptation and identify how this can be strengthened from within their area of work," the ministry said.

"They will also be expected to know about the five REDD+ activities and how they can be implemented in Fiji as well as the REDD+ co-benefits and how they as forestry officers can maximise this in REDD+ activities."