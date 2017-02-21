Fijians in US capital regroup to send help home

Update: 7:19PM A GROUP of Fijians in America have formed an association which will be focused on meeting the educational needs of children in remote areas in Fiji.
The Fiji Foundation of Washington DC, Inc, established in
March 2016 by Fijians living in the United States capital had come together initially
to raise funds for a school affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston relief
efforts.
Spokesman Jesoni Vitusagavulu the group had felt they had to
do something to tap into assistance available which could be generated in the
US to help worthwhile projects in Fiji.
�The foundation wants to provide Fijians in the US and
friends of Fiji, a reliable and effective vehicle to improve the education of
Fijian children in remote rural areas,� Mr Vitusagavulu said.
In May last year the foundation identified Navatusila
District School in the interior of Viti Levu as the first project of the
foundation but the Japanese Embassy has seen taken over the school under the
Government�s Adopt A School Programme.
�Before the foundation could start the project the Japanese
government decided in January this year to rebuild all the buildings damaged by
the cyclone at the school.�
Mr Vitusagavulu said the directors of the organisation have
since diverted the funds meant to rebuild the school towards instead
complementing the work the Japanese mission will do such as outfitting the
building with equipment and stationery.
�The directors acknowledge that progress with projects has
been slow because of the need to properly set up the foundation before fund
raising can earnestly begin. Also fundraising capacity is not fully developed
to raise project funding,� Mr Vitusagavulu said.
�However the directors expect progress to improve in 2017
now that the foundation has been properly established and fund raising plans
developed.�
The foundation is planning to partner with other Fiji centric
organisations to fund raising for more long term proactive assistance programme
instead of reacting only on cyclone relief.