Fijians in US capital regroup to send help home

Update: 7:19PM A GROUP of Fijians in America have formed an association which will be focused on meeting the educational needs of children in remote areas in Fiji.

The Fiji Foundation of Washington DC, Inc, established in March 2016 by Fijians living in the United States capital had come together initially to raise funds for a school affected by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston relief efforts.

Spokesman Jesoni Vitusagavulu the group had felt they had to do something to tap into assistance available which could be generated in the US to help worthwhile projects in Fiji.

�The foundation wants to provide Fijians in the US and friends of Fiji, a reliable and effective vehicle to improve the education of Fijian children in remote rural areas,� Mr Vitusagavulu said.

In May last year the foundation identified Navatusila District School in the interior of Viti Levu as the first project of the foundation but the Japanese Embassy has seen taken over the school under the Government�s Adopt A School Programme.

�Before the foundation could start the project the Japanese government decided in January this year to rebuild all the buildings damaged by the cyclone at the school.�

Mr Vitusagavulu said the directors of the organisation have since diverted the funds meant to rebuild the school towards instead complementing the work the Japanese mission will do such as outfitting the building with equipment and stationery.

�The directors acknowledge that progress with projects has been slow because of the need to properly set up the foundation before fund raising can earnestly begin. Also fundraising capacity is not fully developed to raise project funding,� Mr Vitusagavulu said.

�However the directors expect progress to improve in 2017 now that the foundation has been properly established and fund raising plans developed.�

The foundation is planning to partner with other Fiji centric organisations to fund raising for more long term proactive assistance programme instead of reacting only on cyclone relief.