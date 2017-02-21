Nabua interhouse lifts Mokosoi and Senibua

Update: 6:14PM MOKOSOI and Senibua led the Nabua Secondary School interhouse which was held at the ANZ stadium earlier today.
In the girls division, Senijiale house won 5 gold, 3 silver
and 2 bronze and Lagakali at 3rd place with 7 gold, 8 silver and 3
bronze. In 2nd place Mokosoi won 8 gold, 4 silver and 6 bronze while
Senibua house scooped 8 gold, 10silver and 3 bronze to win the overall girls
division.
For the boys category Senijiale won 2 gold, 8 silver and 10
bronze at 4th place, and Senibua with 7 gold, 9 silver and 8 bronze
at 3rd place.
Lagakali in 2nd place with 11 gold, 4
silver and 9 bronze and Mokosoi are the champions fir the boys division with 12
gold, 11 silver and 1 bronze.
Tavua Lodoviko of Senibua house won the blue ribbon event
with a time of 11.43 seconds and Kasanita Biu for the girls 100 metres with the
time of 14.13 seconds.