Qoro resigns as exchange boss

+ Enlarge this image Latileta Qoro, resigned today as South Pacific Stock Exchange CEO. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 5:38PM SOUTH Pacific Stock Exchange CEO Latileta Qoro handed in her resignation today.

This was confirmed by the chairperson of the SPSE board Dr Nur Bano Ali at a press conference held by the Fijian Holdings Ltd at the Holiday Inn.

Dr Ali said the stock exchange had admitted to the grave mistake it made during the election of the Class A shares director at a special general meeting recently whereby a set of votes from proxys were not registered and counted.

Class A shareholders present at the press conference today showed their disappointment at the way in which the polling was handled and refused to accept the apology from the SPSE board.