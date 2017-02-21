Qoro resigns as exchange boss

Update: 5:38PM SOUTH Pacific Stock Exchange CEO Latileta Qoro handed in her resignation today.
This was confirmed by the chairperson of the SPSE board Dr
Nur Bano Ali at a press conference held by the Fijian Holdings Ltd at the
Holiday Inn.
Dr Ali said the stock exchange had admitted to the grave
mistake it made during the election of the Class A shares director at a special
general meeting recently whereby a set of votes from proxys were not registered
and counted.
Class A shareholders present at the press conference today
showed their disappointment at the way in which the polling was handled and
refused to accept the apology from the SPSE board.