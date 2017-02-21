Take extreme caution

Update: 5:38PM BE VERY careful over the next few days and don?t travel unnecessarily as more adverse weather conditions will be over the country.
The Fiji Meteorology Service said the system was moving
east-southeastwards at around 25km per hour.
"Though it is a tropical depression, it is not expected to
develop into a Tropical cyclone over Fiji waters. Nonetheless, active rainbands
with strong winds associated with TD14F will come our way."
However, the Yasawa group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby
smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and the Eastern and Northern parts of
Viti Levu should expect periods of heavy rain with squally thunderstorms.
Winds coming from the northwest with speeds of 45km per hour
to 55km per hour should also be expected. At its strongest, the winds can bring
gusts of 80km per hour.
The weather service said the rest of Fiji can expect occasional
showers and few thunderstorms with heavy falls.
From tonight, we can expect current light showers over some
parts of the country to increase to heavy rain and become more frequent.
The weather office says moderate to fresh easterly winds
will be strong and gusty at times.