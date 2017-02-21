Take extreme caution

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:38PM BE VERY careful over the next few days and don?t travel unnecessarily as more adverse weather conditions will be over the country.

The Fiji Meteorology Service said the system was moving east-southeastwards at around 25km per hour.

"Though it is a tropical depression, it is not expected to develop into a Tropical cyclone over Fiji waters. Nonetheless, active rainbands with strong winds associated with TD14F will come our way."

However, the Yasawa group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti group and the Eastern and Northern parts of Viti Levu should expect periods of heavy rain with squally thunderstorms.

Winds coming from the northwest with speeds of 45km per hour to 55km per hour should also be expected. At its strongest, the winds can bring gusts of 80km per hour.

The weather service said the rest of Fiji can expect occasional showers and few thunderstorms with heavy falls.

From tonight, we can expect current light showers over some parts of the country to increase to heavy rain and become more frequent.

The weather office says moderate to fresh easterly winds will be strong and gusty at times.