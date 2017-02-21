Assistant Police boss calls it a day

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:14PM ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police (ACP) Isikeli Vuniwaqa has called it a day after serving close to 34 years in the Fiji Police Force.

He has served both locally and internationally and has held the post of Acting Commissioner of Police and after 33 years and nine months in the Force, it was time to bid farewell to an eventful career as a Police officer.

"I believe I've seen and experienced all one can as a police officer, and there has never been a dull moment and I have so many fond memories that I will treasure forever," ACP Vuniwaqa said.

"I am so blessed to be able to reach my retirement as there are many others who have left before it was their time, and I am grateful for what the Fiji Police Force has been able to provide for me and my family," he said.