Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Assistant Police boss calls it a day

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Update: 3:14PM ASSISTANT Commissioner of Police (ACP) Isikeli Vuniwaqa has called it a day after serving close to 34 years in the Fiji Police Force.

He has served both locally and internationally and has held the post of Acting Commissioner of Police and after 33 years and nine months in the Force, it was time to bid farewell to an eventful career as a Police officer.

"I believe I've seen and experienced all one can as a police officer, and there has never been a dull moment and I have so many fond memories that I will treasure forever," ACP Vuniwaqa said.

"I am so blessed to be able to reach my retirement as there are many others who have left before it was their time, and I am grateful for what the Fiji Police Force has been able to provide for me and my family," he said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)