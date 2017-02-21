Bad weather for north and east

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:08PM THE Fiji Meteorological Service says a heavy rain warning remains in force for eastern and northern Viti Levu, Yasawa Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands and the Lau and Lomaiviti Groups.

A heavy rain alert remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

Tropical depression 14F was located near 16.4s 179.1 east or about 20km west of Labasa and about 220km west-northwest of Vanuabalavu at 1pm today.

TD14F is moving southeast at about 20kmph through the group and associated cloud and rain will affect the country.

The potential for TD14F to develop into a tropical cyclone over Fiji waters is low( 5-20percent).

Flash flooding could occur near waterways or areas prone to flooding.