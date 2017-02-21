Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Tuesday 21 February

NGO continues cyclone relief for students

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Update: 3:06PM THE Save the Children Fiji has continued to show its support towards the well-being and issues children faced after Tropical Cyclone Winston last year.

She made these comments while speaking at the Tropical Cyclone Winston one year Anniversary program.

Ms Mckenzie said the organization had pledged to continue to invest in children so they were more resilient to disasters in years to come.

"With support from the international and local donors, the Save the Children shielded some of Fiji?s most vulnerable children against the impacts of the cyclone," she said.

THE SC reached more than 9,380 children with education programs, provided water sanitation and hygiene support in 82 schools.

They also gave psychological training and support to 242 teachers and were successful in establishing nutrition programs at 17 schools in Bua, Cakaudrove and Ra.

Families in 64 communities were also helped to secure income with new livelihoods programs.








