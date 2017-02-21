Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Australia reaffirms support for plant genetics

VISHAAL KUMAR
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Update: 3:03PM AGRICULTURAL development remains a key element for economic growth for countries in the Pacific.

AUSTRALIA'S Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells made the comment as she reaffirmed her country's support for the sector, after a visit to the Pacific Community's (SPC) Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees (CePaCT) yesterday.

During her visit Fierravanti-Wells observed the work of the Centre in conserving the region's plant genetic resources, improving plant diversity and strengthening food security in the Pacific.

SPC Deputy Director-General, Dr Audrey Aumua said it was an excellent opportunity to showcase the outcomes of the partnership.

CePaCT is the Pacific's only internationally recognized gene bank, housing over 2,000 plant tissue cultures, including the largest collection of taro varieties globally. The Centre was established in 1998 with support from the Australian Government - through the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) - and the European Union.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)