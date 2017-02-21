Australia reaffirms support for plant genetics

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:03PM AGRICULTURAL development remains a key element for economic growth for countries in the Pacific.

AUSTRALIA'S Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Concetta Fierravanti-Wells made the comment as she reaffirmed her country's support for the sector, after a visit to the Pacific Community's (SPC) Centre for Pacific Crops and Trees (CePaCT) yesterday.

During her visit Fierravanti-Wells observed the work of the Centre in conserving the region's plant genetic resources, improving plant diversity and strengthening food security in the Pacific.

SPC Deputy Director-General, Dr Audrey Aumua said it was an excellent opportunity to showcase the outcomes of the partnership.

CePaCT is the Pacific's only internationally recognized gene bank, housing over 2,000 plant tissue cultures, including the largest collection of taro varieties globally. The Centre was established in 1998 with support from the Australian Government - through the Australian Centre for International Agricultural Research (ACIAR) - and the European Union.