Women connect to national planning

Update: 3:01PM WOMEN leaders in the various parts of the Northern division have a chance to work together and reconnect to the national development planning cycle.

This is the intended outcome of public consultation hosted by FemLINK pacific in Labasa, opened by its executive director Sharon Rolls today.

�We have done more convening in the province of Bua and by taking a multi-racial approach at all times,� she said.

Ms Rolls said they have a vocal point in Rabi and Savusavu.

�This is a divisional convening where we have a chance to work with the women leaders to reconnect to the national development planning cycle which was disrupted a year ago by cyclone TC Winston,� she said.

The consultation was part of the organisations continuation of their divisional convening�s from last year.