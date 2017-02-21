Lautoka police relocates

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:58PM THE Lautoka Police Station has moved its operations to Matanakilagi House in M.N Naidu Road, located along the Queens Highway on the Nadi end of the city.

Police spokeswoman Ana Naisoro said members of the public could access all police services from the new location while the Lautoka Market and Shirley Park Community Post would continue to receive reports.

She said the Lautoka Police Station could be contacted on 66660222 or on 9905660.

Other contacts include officer in charge of Lautoka Policing District Lautoka ASP Apete Rokoului could be contacted on 9905218 while Inspector of Operations Lautoka Inspector Samisoni Naqica could be reached on 9905 297.

The Western Division Command Centre could also be contacted on 666 2222 or 9905 457.