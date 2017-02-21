Body of missing Ba man found

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji Police and the weather office have cautioned against movement during bad weather.

Update: 2:54PM THE body of the 48-year-old Sitambaram Naicker - of Namau, Ba, has been found.

Mr Naicker's body was found along the Benai River where he was first reported missing.

According to police, the farmer from Namau Settlement was on horseback, accompanied by his 21-year-old nephew.

The man reportedly fell off the horse and was washed away by strong currents.

Search for the missing farmer continued this morning. Mr Naicker's body was found around 1pm today.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro issued a caution warning regarding public movement in the current rainy weather.

"This is the second incident in a 48-hour period where two people are alleged to have been caught in a situation where they were washed away by strong currents," Ms Naisoro said.

"We will continue to ask people to be cautious and consider their safety especially with the current weather situation."