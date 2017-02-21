Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Body of missing Ba man found

REPEKA NASIKO
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Update: 2:54PM THE body of the 48-year-old Sitambaram Naicker - of Namau, Ba, has been found.

Mr Naicker's body was found along the Benai River where he was first reported missing.

According to police, the farmer from Namau Settlement was on horseback, accompanied by his 21-year-old nephew.

The man reportedly fell off the horse and was washed away by strong currents.

Search for the missing farmer continued this morning. Mr Naicker's body was found around 1pm today.

Meanwhile, police spokesperson Ana Naisoro issued a caution warning regarding public movement in the current rainy weather.

"This is the second incident in a 48-hour period where two people are alleged to have been caught in a situation where they were washed away by strong currents," Ms Naisoro said.

"We will continue to ask people to be cautious and consider their safety especially with the current weather situation."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)