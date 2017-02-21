Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Count training beings

TALEBULA KATE
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Update: 2:53PM TRAINING is under way this week to develop a pool of enumerators for the national census on September 17.

There are 100 people for the central and eastern divisions who are being trained to themselves become trainers of enumerators.

Census training team leader Kelera Nokelevu who was conducting the training today said census would recruit up to 150 area coordinators from the workshops.

"These area coordinators they will be looking after their supervisors and enumerators come the census in September this year," Ms Nokelevu said.

"We will be recruiting 150 area coordinators and this is the first round of recruitment based on the first round of recruitment based on the open merit recruitment system."








