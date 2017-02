/ Front page / News

Update: 2:16PM THE Fiji Touch Association will be sending three teams to compete in the World Master?s Championship in New Zealand.

This was confirmed by the FTA president Manasa Vakuruivalu.

"We will be sending three teams which includes two men's team a mix team for the competition. We have started the preparation from last year and it is well on track."

The championship will be played from April 22-30.