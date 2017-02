/ Front page / News

Update: 12:31PM AN earthquake occurred this morning at 11:55am in Samoa.

According to an alert from the Fiji Mineral Resources Department, the earthquake measured 5.1 on the richter scale and occurred at a depth of 76 km.

There was no tsunami and no threat to Fiji.

The earthquake occurred at 14.77 degrees South and 176.21 degrees West or 490 km West of Apia, the capital of Samoa.

This location is 506 km North East from Labasa and 676km North North East of Suva.