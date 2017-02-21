Counsellor issue

/ Front page / News

SCHOOLS need professional counsellors if they are to assume a responsible and legitimate role in identifying and preventing youth suicide.

This is the stance taken by the Fiji Teachers Union as "vulnerable and pressured" students continue to take their own lives despite awareness campaigns to stem the problem.

FTU general secretary Agni Deo Singh said the issue was serious because it was understated.

He said the notion that every teacher must be a counsellor was a farce.

"A counsellor is professionally trained in child psychology and is able to identify a child who is stressed, depressed or challenged and is able to assist the child address the challenges he or she is facing," the former school teacher said.

"We had professional counsellor positions established in the 28 largest secondary schools in 1999 as a result of a job evaluation exercise done by external consultants.

"The recommendation also said that over the years, all the 170 plus secondary schools should have full-time professional counsellors as well as, at least a professional counsellor by district for primary schools.

"Unfortunately, a few years ago the counsellor positions in secondary schools were de-established and there were four counsellors in divisional education offices."

"However, that does not exist today."

Mr Singh said counsellors were trained to identify students who appeared disturbed or troubled.

"Some suicides can be prevented through proper and professional counselling."

He said the removal of executive teacher positions also did not help at-risk children.

"We are asking for this to be reinstated. Even if a teacher is a trained counsellor, managing 54 and trying to teach them will be a huge challenge.

"There is no time for individual guidance to any student.

"It is not only about counselling, it is also about quality teaching."

Mr Singh said hiring executive teachers helped where class sizes were bigger than normal.

"While we do not have data to measure this, when the executive teachers and counsellors were in place, we had fewer cases of deviant behaviour.

"The counsellors and executive teachers were able to assist not only the students who needed special attention but also the younger teachers who were 22 years of age who were teaching students aged 18 or 19.

"Sometime these teachers faced problems and they were assisted."

Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy did not reply to emailed queries on the subject and said on Friday that he would not entertain any interviews on the issue.