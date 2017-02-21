Bridge solves problem

/ Front page / News

MORE than 100 students including members of the community along the Nakorotari River outside Labasa Town are expected to benefit from the construction of a new bridge in the area.

A project of the Reach 4 Your Future Foundation, the initiative is partly supported by the Australian High Commission in Fiji under its Direct Aid Program.

Situated across the Korotari River at Vunimoli, the project is expected to have more wide-ranging benefits for the community by assisting local farmers and workers easy access to the market and to work.

Nakorotari resident Josateki Talemaivavalagi said the new bridge would enable people on the other side of the Korotari River to continue with their normal businesses during adverse weather when the river was flooded.

Mr Talemaivavalagi said in the past, farmers would be stranded on the other side of the river with their produce after the river got flooded.

He said students would be stranded in their homes unable to attend school until floodwaters receded.

Another farmer, Nifaz Ali commended the project, saying it would assist members of the community in the area a lot.

"This is a farming community and most of the time farmers are stranded with their products during rainy weather," he said.

"It will be a thing of the past once the project is completed and we thank the Australian Government and the Reach 4 Your Future Foundation for considering this farming community."