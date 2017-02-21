Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

FRA: Don't use bridge

Felix Chaudhary
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

RESIDENTS from 60 households in Navula, Lautoka, who built a suspension bridge to ensure safe passage across the Navula Creek when it floods are concerned about the safety of the structure.

Spokesperson Umend Prasad said the bridge had washed away twice in the past few years and the recent inclement weather had put further pressure on the structure.

"Close to 60 households contributed $5 each to build this bridge about 50 years ago," he said.

"And the reason it was built was to give our people access to public transport so they could go to work, school or hospital whenever the creek got flooded.

"We had asked every government official that came out to see us after floods and cyclones to inspect the bridge and see that it is safe for our people to use.

"But no one has come since the day the bridge was built."

Mr Prasad said the crossing, which was the only access way for people living in the area, was not safe to cross whenever there were extended periods of heavy rainfall.

Fiji Roads Authority's chief executive officer John Hutchinson said he was aware of the bridge's existence.

However, he said, it was an unofficial structure that had never been maintained by Government or the FRA.

"The FRA continues to maintain the nearby low level crossing which is currently deemed adequate for the area," he said.

"Low level crossings are cost effective solutions for relatively low use areas such as Navula, however, they are designed to go under water during heavy rainfall and flood events.

"The FRA acknowledges that this is inconvenient for residents affected. FRA currently has no plans to repair, maintain or upgrade this suspension bridge.

"If the residents are concerned about its condition, we suggest they not use the crossing and dismantle it."








