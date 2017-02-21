120 successful cases

/ Front page / News

OF the 320 first hour procedures conducted in Fiji from November last year until January this year, 120 of the cases achieved the procedure of first hour.

UNDP Access to Justice, Rule of Law and Human Rights Programme manager Christine Fowler revealed this while providing an update on the project during discussions with non-government organisations and civil societies at the Holiday Inn in Suva last Friday.

"This means that when somebody is arrested to when they get to see a legal adviser was within an hour," said Ms Fowler.

"This is a magnificent achievement,"

Ms Fowler also highlighted that 25 video recorded interviews were conducted and were now at various stages with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and police prosecutions.

She said talks were also in progress to expand the pilot project all over Fiji.

Chief Justice Anthony Gates said there was still a need to continue ethical awareness training and training on how to conduct interviews with police officers.