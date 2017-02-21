Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

120 successful cases

Litia Cava
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

OF the 320 first hour procedures conducted in Fiji from November last year until January this year, 120 of the cases achieved the procedure of first hour.

UNDP Access to Justice, Rule of Law and Human Rights Programme manager Christine Fowler revealed this while providing an update on the project during discussions with non-government organisations and civil societies at the Holiday Inn in Suva last Friday.

"This means that when somebody is arrested to when they get to see a legal adviser was within an hour," said Ms Fowler.

"This is a magnificent achievement,"

Ms Fowler also highlighted that 25 video recorded interviews were conducted and were now at various stages with the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) and police prosecutions.

She said talks were also in progress to expand the pilot project all over Fiji.

Chief Justice Anthony Gates said there was still a need to continue ethical awareness training and training on how to conduct interviews with police officers.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)