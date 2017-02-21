Keeping fit is top of Sisilia's plan

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sisilia Seavula training before the Rio Olympic games. Picture: RAMA

KEEPING fit is her daily motto as she tries to be better and healthier than the person she was yesterday .

These were the words of professional athlete Sisilia Seavula, who believes no one is ever too young or too old to start exercising.

"I think the biggest roadblock is actually trying to start and to actually think positive about that program and do it. I believe that you are your only roadblock. People can suggest that you exercise with them, but it's totally up to you to go exercise. No one can force you to do something you haven't set your mind to," she said.

The 21-year-old is studying Sports Management at Southwestern Community College in Iowa, US.

She said she had been training her whole life and it had become a norm to exercise daily which has motivated her to keep going.

Ms Seavula's idea of keeping fit is exercising 30 minutes a day by walking, playing an outdoor game, and going for a swim or to the gym.

Also, she said she had come across people in Iowa as old as 70 going to the gym or for a walk and she believes Fijians do not have an excuse to not exercise.

She said people needed to drink a lot of water and eat healthy as the human body needed all the food and nutrients it could get to replace all that have been lost through exercising.

"Just like going to service your car to help maintain it and keep it running longer, your body is the same. You need to treat it well, exercise more, and eat the right food with the right quantity to help it function for a longer time."