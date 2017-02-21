Firm seeks deal for cheaper drugs

/ Front page / News

A FIJI-BASED medical company is in negotiations with a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals in India for the supply of chemotherapy drugs at a cheaper rate for cancer patients in Fiji.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji says it is doing this to ensure that treatment is made affordable to the middle class sector of the society at large.

The company, which is owned by New Zealand citizens, was registered in Fiji in 2012 and it has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide specialised treatment in the country.

SSPHL director Professor Manu Munibhargav said in conjunction with radiation, chemotherapy was required many times for the treatment of cancer.

"The price structure for cancer treatment generally depends on the hospital, the country and other things," he said.

"Many new generation drugs for the treatment of cancer are extremely expensive and more often affordability is a big question mark.

"Some well-known manufacturers of pharmaceuticals in India are making it under the generic brand name and they are made available at a cheaper price.

"The cost associated with cancer treatment is very high and non-affordable to the public, especially the middle class in society irrespective of whether the patient is white, brown or black."

Prof Munibhargav said many patients were unable to afford the treatment cost even after early detection of cancer.

He said it was one of the biggest economical, social and health problems among many middle class patients globally.

"We are working things out with some overseas donors to make cancer treatment available for some needy Fijian patients at a concessional price structure at selected hospitals in India," Prof Munibhargav said.