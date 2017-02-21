Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Firm seeks deal for cheaper drugs

Avinesh Gopal
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

A FIJI-BASED medical company is in negotiations with a manufacturer of pharmaceuticals in India for the supply of chemotherapy drugs at a cheaper rate for cancer patients in Fiji.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd Fiji says it is doing this to ensure that treatment is made affordable to the middle class sector of the society at large.

The company, which is owned by New Zealand citizens, was registered in Fiji in 2012 and it has a joint venture agreement with the Ministry of Health and Medical Services to provide specialised treatment in the country.

SSPHL director Professor Manu Munibhargav said in conjunction with radiation, chemotherapy was required many times for the treatment of cancer.

"The price structure for cancer treatment generally depends on the hospital, the country and other things," he said.

"Many new generation drugs for the treatment of cancer are extremely expensive and more often affordability is a big question mark.

"Some well-known manufacturers of pharmaceuticals in India are making it under the generic brand name and they are made available at a cheaper price.

"The cost associated with cancer treatment is very high and non-affordable to the public, especially the middle class in society irrespective of whether the patient is white, brown or black."

Prof Munibhargav said many patients were unable to afford the treatment cost even after early detection of cancer.

He said it was one of the biggest economical, social and health problems among many middle class patients globally.

"We are working things out with some overseas donors to make cancer treatment available for some needy Fijian patients at a concessional price structure at selected hospitals in India," Prof Munibhargav said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)