LTA dismisses north office workers

THE future looks gloomy for five Land Transport Authority personnel in Labasa after they were sacked on Friday last week.

When approached for a comment, the five staff members refused to say anything because they were still trying to come to terms with their dismissal.

This newspaper understands that among those dismissed is a senior officer at the authority's north office.

Staff claim they were unfairly dismissed by their employer without an opportunity to defend themselves against claims made against them and their services.

While LTA's acting chief executive officer Aptinko Vaurasi refused to comment on the matter, a statement from the authority said the workers were dismissed for substantial neglect of workers duty.

"The board of directors of LTA summary dismissed five of its employees as of Friday, February 17," the statement said.

"Because this is a summary dismissal it requires no obligation to give an opportunity for a hearing of those dismissed.

"But needless to say the board had its reasons."

The authority's board chairman Vijay Maharaj said they would not tolerate such actions.

"I have said this before, we will not tolerate any actions that interfere with the efforts of all our hardworking employees," he said.

When contacted for a comment yesterday, Transport Minister Parveen Kumar referred all questions to the authority's chief executive officer.

"I won't say anything, that's management's issue. Call the chief executive officer (CEO) if you want to know anything," he said.