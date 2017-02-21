Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Mother just wants justice

Vishaal Kumar
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

"I JUST want justice for my son, that's all," were the words of a grieving, Ashwini Nand, the mother of late Vikrant Nand.

The 18-year-old, who was found dead in a police cell while in custody last week, was cremated at the Wainibuku Cemetery, Nasinu, yesterday.

It is understood he had been taken in for questioning by police officers.

Ms Nand said after a family discussion, they had decided to allow the police to carry out the post-mortem examination of her son.

"Two senior officers came to our house on Friday afternoon," she said.

"They advised us to go ahead for the post-mortem examination because if we had refused they would have a court order to do so.

"My husband then went on Saturday morning to identify the body after which the examination was carried out."

Ms Nand said police officers told her verbally after the post-mortem examination that her son had died from suffocation.

She said they still had not received the post-mortem examination report as they were told by police that it would take seven days for them to receive it.

"I told them that my son is gone now," Ms Nand said.

"I don't want any help, but I just want justice for what happened to him. All I want is a thorough investigation and everything is done to reveal the truth."

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho said the findings of the post-mortem examination had been relayed to the victim's family. He said the Fiji Police Force would not make any further comments on the matter.








