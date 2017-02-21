Man, 66, on remand

/ Front page / News

A 66-YEAR-OLD man charged with the rape of a nine-year-old girl in Navua was refused bail by the Suva Magistrates Court yesterday.

The man, who is charged with three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of indecently annoying a person, appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

The alleged offences happened on February 11.

In court yesterday, police prosecutor Corporal Joshua Shaw served the full phase of the disclosures to the defence. Mr Somaratne said the offence was an indictable offence and he transferred the case to the High Court.

Any bail application will be made in the High Court when the matter is called on March 3.

The accused has been remanded in custody.