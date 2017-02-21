Poll aid offer

/ Front page / News

THE Australian Government is ready to assist Fiji in the 2018 General Election, provided the Fijian Government puts forward a formal request for areas where it needs assistance.

Australia's Minister for International Development and Pacific, Senator Concetta Fierravanti-Wells, said her meeting with Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama covered a wide range of issues.

"We've obviously had discussions on wide range of areas and obviously at this point in time we are ready to assist and we are always ready to assist Fiji in relation to requests across a wide range of different areas. So if we do get requests for assistance in relation to the elections, well we would obviously consider that," she said.

Mrs Fierravanti-Wells' visit to Fiji is her third visit in a span of six months.

She said the Australian Government was always willing to assist its Pacific neighbours and Fiji was no different.

"Whether it's in elections or COP 23 or any other area, Australia stands ready to assist its neighbours. As I said in good times and in bad, so therefore if there are things that we do in Australia that may have technical benefit to our neighbours then we are obviously ready to share our expertise in different countries across the Pacific."

During Fiji's last General Election held in 2014, Australia co-led the Multinational Observer Group along with Indonesia and India.

.