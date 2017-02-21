Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Major challenges faced by RHD patients

Litia Cava
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

THE Government spends about $5500 for a rheumatic heart disease (RHD) patients every year, the Health and Medical Services Ministry revealed.

Health and Medical Services Minister Rosy Akbar said one key challenge that has been spoken about by RHD patients was the need for more information and education about the disease they were living with.

Rheumatic fever is a condition that begins with an infection in the throat or skin. Rheumatic heart disease is a complication of rheumatic fever, wherein the heart valves are damaged if the rheumatic fever episode is not prevented.

Ms Akbar yesterday launched a media campaign and workshop aimed at people living with acute rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease across Fiji at Novotel Suva Lami Bay.

"The RHD Program believes that patient support groups use of media and other activities will help reduce the feeling of isolation felt by people living with RHD," she said.








