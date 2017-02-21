Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Workplace accident kills man

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

KESHNI Devi Rao, 37, patiently waited for her younger brother Ratlesh Chandra, 27, to visit her last week on Friday but he didn't turn up.

Due for a visit to her home after leaving two weeks ago, Mrs Rao would never again have the chance to see her brother alive.

Mr Chandra died from injuries sustained at his workplace in Namoli, Lautoka on Friday.

He was off-loading glass with his workmates when six sheets of glass fell on him.

A distraught Mrs Rao said she was in shock when members of the company's managerial staff were at her home in Navutu to relay the news of his passing.

"I couldn't believe it. We had a pretty long conversation the night before on the phone and we were expecting him to come home but that will never happen," she said.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Mr Chandra was conveyed to Lautoka Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival. "I had just returned from picking my son from school and when they told me, I went straight to the hospital to see him.

"By then he was already at the morgue. Eight months ago we buried my mother and soon I will have to bury my brother."

Mr Chandra lived with Mrs Rao and her family in Navutu before deciding to flat out.

He was to pick up his belongings from his sister's home that Friday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the deceased was conveyed to Lautoka Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)