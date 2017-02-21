Workplace accident kills man

/ Front page / News

KESHNI Devi Rao, 37, patiently waited for her younger brother Ratlesh Chandra, 27, to visit her last week on Friday but he didn't turn up.

Due for a visit to her home after leaving two weeks ago, Mrs Rao would never again have the chance to see her brother alive.

Mr Chandra died from injuries sustained at his workplace in Namoli, Lautoka on Friday.

He was off-loading glass with his workmates when six sheets of glass fell on him.

A distraught Mrs Rao said she was in shock when members of the company's managerial staff were at her home in Navutu to relay the news of his passing.

"I couldn't believe it. We had a pretty long conversation the night before on the phone and we were expecting him to come home but that will never happen," she said.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said Mr Chandra was conveyed to Lautoka Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival. "I had just returned from picking my son from school and when they told me, I went straight to the hospital to see him.

"By then he was already at the morgue. Eight months ago we buried my mother and soon I will have to bury my brother."

Mr Chandra lived with Mrs Rao and her family in Navutu before deciding to flat out.

He was to pick up his belongings from his sister's home that Friday.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the deceased was conveyed to Lautoka Hospital, but was pronounced dead on arrival.