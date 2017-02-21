Expect 'heavy rain and wind'

/ Front page / News

AN active trough of low pressure associated with a tropical depression (TD) is expected to gradually move southwards towards Fiji.

Fiji Meteorological Service director Ravind Kumar said heavy rain and strong wind would result from TD 14F.

"Associated cloud and rain are expected to affect the northern parts of the group from tonight (yesterday) and gradually spread to other parts of Fiji tomorrow (today)," he said.

Mr Kumar said a second TD 12F lies to the far west of Fiji and continued to move further away from the group while TD 14F lies to the north-west of Fiji and was expected to move south-eastwards towards the country.

"Neither of the disturbances has potential to develop into a significant depression or tropical cyclone over Fiji waters.

"However, as the trough associated with TD14F comes closer to the group, it is expected to bring heavy rain and strong north-westerly winds over the northern parts of the country."

Mr Kumar said in anticipation of the depression, a strong wind warning was in force for the Yasawa Group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Lomaiviti, Northern Lau Group, Western Viti Levu and nearby smaller islands.

He said a heavy rain warning also remained in force for Kadavu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Yasawa Group, the Lau Group and nearby smaller islands.

"Expect occasional showers, heavy at times and a few thunderstorms over Kadavu, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa Group and the Lau Group.

"Showers are expected to gradually increase to rain and become heavy at times with squally thunderstorms.

"Elsewhere, expect occasional showers, increasing to rain and becoming frequent and heavy with squally thunderstorms from tomorrow.

"Mariners can expect north-west wind 25 to 30 knots, gusting to 40 knots with rough seas and moderate north-westerly swells over Yasawa and northern Vanua Levu waters, Vatu-i- Ra passage, Northern Lau and Northern Koro Sea.

"For rest of Fiji waters can expect southeast winds 20 to 25, gusting to 40 knots."