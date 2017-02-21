Fiji Time: 8:40 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Hope slowly erodes

Repeka Nasiko
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

SOIL erosion is threatening a family's property in Waiyavi, Lautoka.

Located near a creek, the family's back yard has been slowly slipping into a nearby creek.

Benjamin Penjueli, who lives at Waiyavi Stage 5, says about two metres of land on his property was washed away by strong currents brought in by the recent downpour.

"We've lived here for 23 years and we've seen the creek become a river," he said.

"Now every time it rains, the water rises right to the point where it starts coming on to my yard."

Mr Penjueli said over the past 20 years, the family had been trying to protect their property from the rising water levels.

"We built three retaining walls. All three were washed away."

He said numerous complaints placed with authorities had proven unsuccessful.

"We went to the city council a couple of times and each time they tell us to write a letter.

"The CEO or the administrator changes and we have to do everything all over again.

"We are not the only property that's under threat. There is a solution to this but no one is listening."

Mr Penjueli's son, Arthur, says he was worried about the safety of his family.

"I have a two-month-old son and I'm mostly worried about him," he said.

"There was a big portion of land that lost soil. Our back yard is slowly eroding."

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said the river bank erosion was an issue the council had been dealing with in recent weeks.

"It's not only confined to Waiyavi Stage 5," he said.

"This is a problem we are facing in a lot of places in Lautoka. But we are looking into it and we are doing our best to address it."








