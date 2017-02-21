Siblings help the elderly

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sekonaia Biu of Viani helps his brother build a two bedroom house at naweni recently. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI11

PUTTING aside the needs of their own family and sacrificing their time and resources, two youths in are helping villagers in Viani and Naweni, Cakaudrove rebuild their homes.

Epi Waqalevu, 20, and his brother Sekonaia Biu spend their free time helping widows and the elderly in the Viani and Naweni area rebuild their homes after they were damaged by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston one year ago.

Mr Waqalevu said even though they were carrying out renovations to their own homes, they still found time to help others.

"We use our free time to venture out in Viani and even the Naweni area to help the elderly people rebuild their lives," he said.

"Most of them are left to fend for their own as families try and rebuild their own lives, so we felt that it was our duty to help these villagers.

"We have been receiving requests in Viani and Naweni to help with home renovations and we have been trying to help out as much as we can," he said.

Mr Biu said it was a way to bless and help the less fortunate in their community.

He said they managed to construct four homes while also concentrating on their own home.

They have used their experience from working in the construction industry in Viti Levu to assist their fellow villagers.