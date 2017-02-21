Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Market renovation

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

REHABILITATION works at the Nabouwalu Market have begun with the Bua Rural Local Authority spending about $4000 on the project.

The authority's chairman Ratu Orisi Baleitavea said renovation works started yesterday.

Ratu Orisi said renovation works would take place inside the market where cooked food was sold and the veranda where vendors sold crops and other produce.

"The fund will cater for the damage sustained on the ceiling of the market and the toilet which is run-down," he said.

"A meeting was convened to discuss the condition of the market and the board has decided that the renovation works were long overdue.

"The board also decided that renovation was needed because the facilities at the market are also accessed by commuters traveling between Natovi and Nabouwalu."

Referring to earlier statements by the Northern divisional planning officer, Alipate Bolalevu that the renovation of the market would await the subdivision of the newly-proposed Nabouwalu Town, Ratu Orisi said this was not true.

"The board has decided that the current location of the market is convenient since it is accessible to the people of Nabouwalu and boat passengers travelling between Nabouwalu and Natovi," said Ratu Orisi.

"We will not relocate the market unnecessarily.

"The renovation of the market would give vendors and consumers a hygienic place to conduct their business."

Vendors praised the authority for finally hearing their pleas.

This newspaper had earlier voiced the plight of the vendors who labelled the market as unhygienic and a breeding place for rats.








