Workers ready to go

CANDIDATES for the seasonal workers scheme in maritime islands in the Northern Division are eagerly waiting for the go ahead from the Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Ministry to begin work abroad.

Villagers have praised the move by Government to include them in the New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.

Yacata Village headman Peni Busa said seven people were identified from the island to be part of the scheme.

Mr Busa said this was after a medical assessment and physical fitness test under the ministry's tikina work ready pool which was conducted in islands within the north maritime zone in December last year.

He said the seven villagers chosen under the exercise were eager to leave for work overseas, saying that it would open doors of opportunities for workers and their families.

"We have heard nothing else from the ministry since the last exercise was conducted on the island," he said.

Kioa Island chief Lotomau Fiafia said during the maritime tour by the ministry, six candidates were chosen to be part of the scheme.

An earlier statement from the ministry said the scheme was employer-driven and therefore the final selection of potential workers for seasonal work deployment would be determined by the employer.