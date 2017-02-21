Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Workers ready to go

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

CANDIDATES for the seasonal workers scheme in maritime islands in the Northern Division are eagerly waiting for the go ahead from the Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations Ministry to begin work abroad.

Villagers have praised the move by Government to include them in the New Zealand Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme.

Yacata Village headman Peni Busa said seven people were identified from the island to be part of the scheme.

Mr Busa said this was after a medical assessment and physical fitness test under the ministry's tikina work ready pool which was conducted in islands within the north maritime zone in December last year.

He said the seven villagers chosen under the exercise were eager to leave for work overseas, saying that it would open doors of opportunities for workers and their families.

"We have heard nothing else from the ministry since the last exercise was conducted on the island," he said.

Kioa Island chief Lotomau Fiafia said during the maritime tour by the ministry, six candidates were chosen to be part of the scheme.

An earlier statement from the ministry said the scheme was employer-driven and therefore the final selection of potential workers for seasonal work deployment would be determined by the employer.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)