Tough lesson for Kamila

+ Enlarge this image President Jioji Konrote speaking during the Rememberance service to commemorate TC Winston anniversary at Albert Park yesterday. Picture: DEPT OF INFORMATION

FOR 71-YEAR-OLD Veniana Kamila, Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston has taught her many lessons.

The most important lesson learnt is to adhere to weather warnings.

Ms Kamila left her Nasukamai Village home in Rakiraki on Sunday afternoon for Suva, adamant to be part of the TC Winston commemoration service yesterday.

She was one of the hundreds of people displaced after their homes were destroyed by the monster cyclone on February 20 last year.

She said for the sake of those who died during the Category 5 storm and to share her sorrow with those who lived through the ordeal, she was determined to be in Suva for the service.

"One thing I have learnt is that we should really learn to listen and closely monitor the weather warnings. For me personally, it still feels like the cyclone just happened a week ago, I'm still trying to find closure," she said.

"My house is still leaking whenever it rains and like many of us who lost everything to the cyclone, we are desperate for assistance."

Ms Kamila said she was in her corrugated iron house when the strong wind brought by Severe TC Winston blew the roof of her house away.

"I ran for cover underneath my neighbour's concrete house. I stayed under their house until the wind died down.

"I didn't realise that the rest of the house was blown away. Then we moved to another neighbour's house," she said.

Like most of the 44,000 people who were affected by STC Winston, she is also waiting for assistance under the Help for Homes initiative to rebuild her house.