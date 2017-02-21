Remembering the victims of Winston

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Veiuto Primary School at the Winston Commemoration service at Albert Park in Suva. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

"AS one, we embrace you. As one, we extend to you our hand of comfort. And as well as our deepest condolences, we also salute you for your courage, fortitude and resilience."

These were the words of the President, Jioji Konrote, while addressing the large crowd that gathered at Albert Park in Suva yesterday as part of the multi-faith national service of remembrance and thanksgiving to commemorate the anniversary of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston.

"While things can be rebuilt or replaced, our loved ones are gone forever. Names and faces unknown to many Fijians, but not to those who they left behind," he said.

"And today, we gather in the presence of many of their families and friends to remember those who Winston took from us. A roll call of the fallen in one of the worst disasters — perhaps the worst — that nature has ever inflicted on our people."

Mr Konrote said victims of the Category 5 cyclone were mothers and fathers, grandmothers and grandfathers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who were ordinary Fijians and were once the backbone of the nation.

"For the families of those who died, I have a simple message for each of you on behalf of the entire nation — a message of sympathy and love."

He reassured family members and friends of loved ones who perished during Winston that they were never forgotten. "Of one thing you can be certain, the person you loved is known to Almighty God. They rest in his loving arms. In his eternal care, and together, we also ask God to grant you his blessings and comfort," he said.