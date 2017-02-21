Fiji Time: 8:41 PM on Tuesday 21 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

One year on

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, February 21, 2017

IT was one year yesterday since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston struck the country and caused extensive damage and also claimed 44 lives.

To mark one year since the disaster, the Government held a commemoration service at Albert Park in Suva to remember those who lost their lives and what the country went through.

People from all walks of life attended the event, with some even traveling from outside Suva to be part of the commemoration service.

Some people shed tears in different corners of the park as they remembered either their close family members, friends or relatives who passed away during the monstrous storm. While some people have recovered through assistance from the Government and other organisations, others who suffered the wrath of the cyclone are still trying to rebuild their lives.

The Government was commended by some people for organising the event to remember those who lost their lives in one of the worst natural disasters that has struck Fiji so far.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 56.040353.0403
GBP 0.39160.3836
EUR 0.46120.4492
NZD 0.68830.6553
AUD 0.64090.6159
USD 0.49200.4750

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 21st February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Qoro resigns as exchange boss
  2. 'Death trap'
  3. Workplace accident kills man
  4. Man, 66, on remand
  5. Tough lesson for Kamila
  6. Workers ready to go
  7. Hope slowly erodes
  8. Expect 'heavy rain and wind'
  9. One year on
  10. Market renovation

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. Family given son's post mortem exam results Monday (20 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. $95,000 payout Monday (20 Feb)
  7. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  8. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)
  9. Day of fate Monday (20 Feb)
  10. Vosarogo living his dream Friday (17 Feb)