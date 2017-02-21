One year on

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Students of Vatuwaqa Primary School were part of the Commemoration ceremony for victims of TC Winston at Albert Park in Suva yesterday. Picture: ELIKI NUKUTABU

IT was one year yesterday since Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston struck the country and caused extensive damage and also claimed 44 lives.

To mark one year since the disaster, the Government held a commemoration service at Albert Park in Suva to remember those who lost their lives and what the country went through.

People from all walks of life attended the event, with some even traveling from outside Suva to be part of the commemoration service.

Some people shed tears in different corners of the park as they remembered either their close family members, friends or relatives who passed away during the monstrous storm. While some people have recovered through assistance from the Government and other organisations, others who suffered the wrath of the cyclone are still trying to rebuild their lives.

The Government was commended by some people for organising the event to remember those who lost their lives in one of the worst natural disasters that has struck Fiji so far.