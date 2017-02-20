$200k water project for Abarela residents

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai with invited guests after the commissioning. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 5:46PM THE Water Authority of Fiji (WAF) will continue to implement works that will ensure Fijians have access to safe drinking water and proper sanitation.

WAF chief executive officer Opetaia Ravai stressed this while commissioning a water project that will benefit more than 100 residents of Abarela Settlement in Navosa last Friday.

The construction of the community's new dam, which costs $211,327, means a regular water supply for the settlement.

"The new dam is located in the hills, 1.2 kilometres outside the village, and the works also included a 10,000 gallon ferro-cement tank, the laying of 3.4 kilometres of 600 lengths of 50mm in diameter PVC pipes as well as the installation of 31 standpipes and showers," Mr Ravai said.

He said a direct line was also laid to cater for 10 households that are located in the elevated areas of the Abarela Settlement.

Mr Ravai said a contract was signed between WAF and the Abarela Settlement water committee that allowed the settlement to supply labour to assist in the water project construction, with the financial reward of $6475 for their efforts that was presented to the Water Committee after the commissioning.

"This empowers the water committee to be responsible for ongoing maintenance and repairs, thus ensuring the longevity and sustainability of their water supply system," he said.

Abarela water project coordinator Sitiveni Kuriwasa, 41, said he was grateful for WAF's assistance.

"We are really happy because in the past, we did not have any water system. Before this project, we used to rely heavily on the Sigatoka River and the Bemana water system, and ever since the involvement of the Water Authority of Fiji, we are really happy," Mr Kuriwasa said.

The project is managed by the WAF Rural Unit under the Government's Rural Water Scheme.