Emerging uni focus on internationalisation

+ Enlarge this image University of Fiji vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir. Picture: FT ONLINE

Update: 5:40PM THE University of Fiji will have more to its advantage in relation to research-based teaching, research, and knowledge transfer.

This is part of the university's emerging focus on internationalisation through functioning multilaterally and not unilaterally.

UniFiji vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir, while speaking at their School of Science and Technology (SOST) student orientation, said developing a global network was crucial for the university.

"The University of Fiji is forging ahead with the task of developing a global network of academic and commercial partners; the University of Fiji's South Pacific location and cultural dimensions of its student body symbolise a huge asset to facilitate interactions with global alumni and graduate networks," Mr Misir said.

"Through the strategic plan, you would have an intrinsic collaboration with the university's staff to contribute to develop a knowledge society in Fiji.

"Indeed, when you complete your studies, your input to develop this knowledge society continues by virtue of your achievements at the University of Fiji."

The orientation was attended by over 50 first-year students.

Meanwhile, registrations are still ongoing at both the Saweni and Suva campuses.