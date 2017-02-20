Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Monday 20 February

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Emerging uni focus on internationalisation

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 5:40PM THE University of Fiji will have more to its advantage in relation to research-based teaching, research, and knowledge transfer.

This is part of the university's emerging focus on internationalisation through functioning multilaterally and not unilaterally. 

UniFiji vice-chancellor Professor Prem Misir, while speaking at their School of Science and Technology (SOST) student orientation, said developing a global network was crucial for the university. 

"The University of Fiji is forging ahead with the task of developing a global network of academic and commercial partners; the University of Fiji's South Pacific location and cultural dimensions of its student body symbolise a huge asset to facilitate interactions with global alumni and graduate networks," Mr Misir said.  

"Through the strategic plan, you would have an intrinsic collaboration with the university's staff to contribute to develop a knowledge society in Fiji. 

"Indeed, when you complete your studies, your input to develop this knowledge society continues by virtue of your achievements at the University of Fiji."

The orientation was attended by over 50 first-year students.

Meanwhile, registrations are still ongoing at both the Saweni and Suva campuses.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64210.6231
JPY 55.908252.9082
GBP 0.39310.3851
EUR 0.46130.4493
NZD 0.68790.6549
AUD 0.64220.6172
USD 0.49190.4749

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 20th February, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. $95,000 payout
  2. Family given son's post mortem exam results
  3. Race against time
  4. Day of fate
  5. Commemorative service inappropriate
  6. Islanders relive Winston ordeal
  7. Torrential rain floods Lautoka
  8. Men in court
  9. Tonga's Queen Mother dies at 90
  10. Health ministry workshops heart diseases

Top Stories this Week

  1. Villagers burn objects used for 'witchcraft' at village cleansing Saturday (18 Feb)
  2. Man dies in custody Saturday (18 Feb)
  3. "I just love him" Tuesday (14 Feb)
  4. Life in prison Thursday (16 Feb)
  5. A lifetime try as Jasa weds sweetheart Saturday (18 Feb)
  6. Four new finds Tuesday (14 Feb)
  7. A canecutter to a restaurateur Tuesday (14 Feb)
  8. No more sleeping in car Saturday (18 Feb)
  9. Mum dies from burns Tuesday (14 Feb)
  10. Acid leak at lami Thursday (16 Feb)