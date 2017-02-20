Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Monday 20 February

Plans to develop Fiji's heritage sites

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 5:34PM THERE are plans to develop our cultural heritage sites, says Minister for Education, Heritage and Arts, National Archives of Fiji Dr Mahendra Reddy.

He said this was a way to revive traditional knowledge, allowing it to be more accessible to members of the public.

To achieve this, the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Workshop on Fiji Intangible Cultural Heritage Nomination was organised and opened today.

Mr Reddy said the workshop would enlighten stakeholders on the 2003 Convention, in which Fiji had been selected as one of the five-member States in the Asia Pacific region to strengthen national capacity in safeguarding intangible cultural heritage such as traditional dances, chants, stories, legends, rituals and expressions.

Members of the Government, civil societies and institutions will be participating at the workshop. 

The workshop ends on February 24 at Devos on the Park in Suva.








