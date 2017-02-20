Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Monday 20 February

Teenager laid to rest

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 5:22PM TEENAGER Vikarant Nand was laid to rest at the Nasinu Cemetery earlier today.

Ashwini Nand, the mother of the deceased, said she wanted justice for what happened to her son.

A tearful Ms Nand said after a family discussion, they had decided to allow the Police to carry out the post mortem examination of the body.

"Two senior officers came to our house on Friday afternoon and they advised us to allow the post mortem because if we had refused, they would have a court order to do so," Ms Nand said.

"My husband then went on Saturday morning to identify the body after which the examination was carried out."

Ms Nand continues to plead the authorities to investigate the officers who were on duty when the incident occurred, claiming there were bruises on her son's body.








