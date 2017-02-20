Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Monday 20 February

March clean-up for Devodara beach

LUKE RAWALAI
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 5:14PM MEMBERS of the public in Savusavu, Vanua Levu, are invited to be part of the clean-up campaign scheduled to take place at Devodara Beach on March 11.

Clean-up campaign organiser and hotel owner Gene Calvert said those interested to be part of the campaign could find their own way to the beach at 9am on the day. 

"The clean-up will be held in conjunction with the Fiji National Clean Up Day," Mr Calvert said. 

"It is aimed at teaching our children and people to value their environment and to take ownership of their environment."








