Authorities continue to preach road safety

VISHAAL KUMAR
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 5:12PM THE Land Transport Authority (LTA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Transport, has continued its efforts in promoting road safety, re-emphasising the message that road safety should be everyone's responsibility.

Through advocating road safety education and awareness, billboards, school patrol, road marshals, and community initiative projects like the supply and distribution of school patrols, the authority claims it has managed to make an impact on safety.

Minister for Transport Parveen Kumar said the LTA had managed to make progress in their efforts to promote road safety in the country.

"In 2016, through the various awareness programs, the authority undertook 305 outreach programs, participated in 10 road safety media campaigns and visited 574 schools which directly impacted 128,755 students," Mr Kumar said. 

The LTA has also introduced the first-ever Mobile App that is currently being piloted by LTA Management, Enforcement Officers and Police Traffic Officers. 

The application enables users to search for any vehicles and drivers from their smart phone or tablets.








