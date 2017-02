/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The Fiji U17 football team. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 4:49PM THE Fiji football U17 side bowed out of the OFC U17 World Cup qualifiers after going down to New Zealand 5-0 last night.

The side needed a draw to win but New Zealand proved too strong.

In the other match, Solomon Islands defeated Samoa 12-0.

The two finalists will book a place in the FIFA U17 World Cup in India later this year.