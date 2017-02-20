Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Monday 20 February

New beginning for Yacata villagers

LUISA QIOLEVU
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 4:47PM MORE than 300 people from the island of Yacata in Cakaudrove gathered at the Yacata Village hall to mark the commemoration of Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston today.

The church service was held this afternoon led by Reverend Samuela Tailau, who said the service was a way to gather the whole village and be united with the love of God.

"This is a new way to begin a new journey or a new beginning to a new life and all praise to God that he saved us during those hard times," he said.

No lives were lost on the island except for the devastation of 34 homes.








