+ Enlarge this image Elderly man appears in court for allegedly raping nine-year-old girl. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:42PM A 66-YEAR-old man charged with the alleged rape of a 9-year-old girl in Navua had his case transferred to the High Court by the Suva Magistrates Court today.

The man appeared before Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne.

He is charged with three counts of rape, one count of sexual assault and one count of indecently annoying a person.

The alleged offence took place on February 11 this year.

The man has been further remanded in custody.