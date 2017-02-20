Fiji Time: 7:49 PM on Monday 20 February

Cycling Fiji plans more races

PRAVIN NARAIN
Monday, February 20, 2017

Update: 4:20PM CYCLING Fiji is planning to organise more races for the riders in the coming months.

The side hosted a successful event in Colo-i-Suva.

Race director Patrick Keenan said they were happy with the riders.

"First over the line in a very tight finish was Daniell Cowley in 11 minutes and 54 seconds with Petero Manoa only a second behind," Keenan said.

Third place was 13-year-old junior Darcy Keenan in 12m 7s, closely followed by Eroni Takape only two seconds behind.

"Next were Steve Nutley (14m 0s), New Zealand High Commissioner Mark Ramsden who completed the race in 14 minutes and 52 seconds, Peter Sinclair (15m 52s) who had a great tussle with Mark Williamson (15m 56s) and Carl Ngamoki-Cameron (20m 11s)."

Keenan thanked Fulton Hogan Hiways for the traffic control.








