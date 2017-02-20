Six-month Hapkido training for Police officers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 4:13PM OFFICERS from the disciplined forces were today reminded to make full use of a six-month Hapkido training course to enhance their skills and surely benefit their work.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Rusiate Tudravu, while officiating at the course this morning, said the training facilitated by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces (RFMF) was significant to the development of any officer in their line of work.

Close to 100 officers from the Fiji Police Force and RFMF will be part of the multi-martial arts course at the Police Special Response Unit in Nasinu.

"Seeing the various Hapkido displays during my years in the Force, I'm always amazed by what is required of one to undergo this course because it certainly does not look easy," ACP Tudravu said.

"The training undoubtedly will require your complete dedication and attention as is in any task given to a member of a disciplined forces and I expect nothing less from all of you."

Since the inception of the training course in 2007, more than 1500 officers from the Fiji Police Force, RFMF, Fiji Navy and Fiji Corrections have graduated with a post-degree black belt.